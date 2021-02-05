THE Constitutional Court has ruled that the Constitution does not provide for rescission of a councillor’s notice of resignation before the lapse of the notice period of 30 days. The ruling was passed in response to Isaac Mwanza, a governance activist who asked the Court to interpret whether Article 157 (2) (b) provides for rescission of a councillor’s notice of resignation before the lapse of (i) thirty (30) days; Whether a unilateral notice to rescind a valid resignation by a councillor for reasons accepted or not accepted by the Mayor...



