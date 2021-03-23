THE Court of Appeal has declined to grant Chishimba Kambwili permission to institute judicial review proceedings to challenge Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from handling his forgery case and to refer the said matter to the High Court. In this matter, Kambwili renewed his application before the Court of Appeal for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against Magistrate Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from presiding over his forgery case and to refer the matter to the High Court for determination of whether his right...



