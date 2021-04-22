THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for insulting President Edgar Lungu. This is a matter in which Steven Phiri, a former employee of Zambeef Woodlands outlet, was charged with defamation of the President contrary to the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence were that on October 24, 2018, Phiri with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule and disrepute, allegedly published insulting matter by word of mouth in Nyanja, which words were deemed insulting to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.