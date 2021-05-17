THE Institute of Law, Policy, Research and Human Rights Limited has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an interpretation on whether one can contest as an independent presidential candidate in an election and whether any political party member can petition a presidential election result, among others. According to a petition filed in the Constitutional Court, the institute is seeking the interpretation of Articles 74, 81 (2) (3) (10), 100, 103 (l), 105, 116 and 117 of the Constitution as amended by the Constitution of Zambia. Regarding Article 74 of the Constitution,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.