PF member Chishimba Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he owns 30 blocks of flats and a fleet of 14 trucks, in addition to other businesses from where he gets legitimate income. He has further disclosed that he earned about K12.8 million from a transporting contract he had with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), which he said was just one of the many contracts earning him income. This is a matter in which Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa...
