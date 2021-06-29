THREE Zambia National Service officers have applied for leave to commence judicial review in the Lusaka High Court against the President’s decision to retire them from the public service in the public interest. The applicants, Major Pumulo Ngenda, Captain Mubanga Chinyimba and Captain Simeon Sitali have cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter. According to the Affidavit verifying facts relied on for leave to apply for judicial review, Major Ngenda stated that in January 2021, the applicants were assigned to the Zambia National Service training camp in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.