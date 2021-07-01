LUSAKA High Court Judge Sharon Newa has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 60 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his four-year-old daughter. In this case, Benjamin Mukobela was charged with one count of incest contrary to section 159(1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence were that Mukobela, on December 1, 2018 in Lusaka, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his young daughter. Mukobela was found guilty by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and was convicted and committed to the Lusaka High Court...



