FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has submitted that the Constitutional Court has the discretion to award costs as it guards against ‘busy bodies’ from commencing unnecessary, frivolous actions. This is a matter in which Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa petitioned the ConCourt seeking an order to quash Section 30 of the Constitutional Court Act which provides that the said court shall have discretion to award costs in proceedings. This was after the Attorney General and Lewis Mosho separately wrote to Sangwa demanding a total sum of K9,500,000 from him as costs following...