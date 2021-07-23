FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Attorney General has argued that the President, as head of the executive, is mandated to conduct executive functions including assenting of bills until the President-elect is sworn in. And the Attorney General has said that President Edgar Lungu did not contravene the law when he assented to a bill after the dissolution of Parliament. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation has petitioned the Constitutional Court and cited President Lungu as the respondent, arguing that his legislative authority to assent to Bills passed by the National Assembly...