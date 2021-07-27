UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to strike out Chilufya Tayali’s defence in a case where he has sued him for defamation. Hichilema wants the court to strike out Tayali’s defence for failure to comply with the orders given by the court. In this matter, Hichilema has sued Tayali over, among others, remarks that he should be in jail instead of aspiring for presidency. He is seeking damages for libel against Tayali, aggravated and exemplary damages and an order directing Tayali to retract the defamatory words....



