PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili has apologised to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for failing to appear in the last two sittings in a matter he is charged with defamation of the President in relation to his “imbwa sha bantu yaleikala fye ku Chawama” remarks. In this matter, he is alleged to have between August 26 and 27, 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the President’s name into hatred, ridicule or contempt, published an insulting matter by word of mouth. He pleaded not guilty and various witnesses testified against him in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.