SIMOSON building proprietor Simon Mwewa Chitambala has been sued by his tenants who are seeking an injunction to restrain him from evicting them from the shops which they have rented for over 18 years. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mulenga Chanda and 20 others, who are joint traders, have challenged the eviction notice written by Chitambala. The plaintiffs explained that they had been joint traders at Simoson building at stands number W34C and W6, Simon Mwewa Lane, Lusaka. They also stated that they...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.