CHAPTER One Foundation has been allowed to amend a petition in which it sued former president Edgar Lungu for assenting to bills after the dissolution of Parliament, to include 18 more acts which were signed, among other changes. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation petitioned the Constitutional Court and cited Lungu as the respondent, arguing that his legislative authority to assent to Bills passed by the National Assembly expired after the dissolution of Parliament. When the matter came up for status conference before Judge Mulongoti, Tuesday, Counsel...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.