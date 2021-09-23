UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema waves at supporters as he was being taken back to Lusaka Central Prison after appearing at Lusaka's Magistrates Court-picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and five others have applied to have a matter in which they sued the state over false imprisonment restored to the active cause. This was after High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo struck out the matter from the active cause list on September 14 for want of prosecution, but gave liberty to have it restored within 30 days. “This matter is scheduled for a status conference. The notice of hearing was issued on July 13, 2021 and served on the parties’ respective advocates on record. Both parties are...