BLACK Swan Media trading as Crown Television has told the Lusaka High Court that Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu is not entitled to any claims as the institution retracted its statement against her and tendered an apology. This is a matter in which Lungu has dragged Crown Television and three others to court for alleging that she was being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission over the purchase of a bank and its assets. Lungu has cited Black Swan Media Limited, trading as Crown TV Zambia; Jeff Mbewe and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.