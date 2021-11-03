Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at Freedom Statue during the commemoration of Youth Day in Lusaka on March 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMTEL has sued Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo over unpaid rentals amounting to K590,000 on his Ndola home. ZAMTEL told the court that Lusambo is a problematic tenant who neglects to pay rentals and that the company no longer intends to continue with him as its tenant. According to an affidavit in support of originating notice of motion filed in the Lusaka High Court, ZAMTEL human resource operations manager Henry Lungu stated that the company and Lusambo entered into a lease agreement over the property known as house...