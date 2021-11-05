The Chipata High Court has dismissed the election petition which was filed against Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda. Judge Ruth Chibbabuka, who is sitting in the Chipata High Court, dismissed the case on Wednesday, on grounds that the petitioner, Samson Phiri of the UPND, failed to comply with a court order to amend the notice of intention to withdraw the matter. Phiri did not comply with a court order to amend the intention to withdraw the matter, which included him advertising his intention to withdraw the...



