Former First lady Maureen Mwanawasa addresses a gathering during the 10th memorial celebrations of her late husband President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Cathedral of the Holy Cross on August 19, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Bank Zambia Limited has issued a creditors bankruptcy petition against former first lady, Maureen Mwanawasa following her failure to pay over K7 million owed to the bank. According to the creditor’s bankruptcy petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Thursday, company secretary, Sandra Malupande stated that Mwanawasa was justly indebted to the Bank in the sums of K6,753,546.76 and K892,831.99, together with costs in the sum of US$25,000. “We, Finance Bank Zambia Limited a company incorporated in the Republic of Zambia and having its registered office at Lusaka hereby...