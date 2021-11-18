A POLICE officer has told the Luanshya Magistrates’ Court that there are laid down procedures for arresting and detaining sitting ministers. The witness was testifying in a matter in which Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo is facing two counts of unlawful wounding and assault, contrary to Section 248 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Lusambo is alleged to have assaulted two National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, Stanley Musukwa and Mary Musonda on April 11, 2019. When the matter came up for continued trial before Magistrate Chiluba Kalutwa,…...



