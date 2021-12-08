A STATE prosecutor has narrated to the Lusaka High Court how he found and watched over the lifeless body of slain prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka. He was testifying in a matter in which 25-year-old Constable Fanwell Nyundu is facing two counts of murder. When the matter came up for continued trial before Judge Joshua Banda, Tuesday, Aaron Tuntuluka, 48, narrated that on December 23, 2020, after his normal routine of going to the subordinate court every weekday morning, he met Nsama on his return who asked him for the cases he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.