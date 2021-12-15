THE alleged owners of the infamous 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area have denied the charges of concealing and being in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime amounting to about K37.9 million. This is a matter in which Charles Loyana, 51, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan Loyana, 46, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are facing two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In the first count,…...



