KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo and seven others have discontinued a matter in which they challenged the Speaker’s decision to bar them from participating in parliamentary business. According to a notice of discontinuance filed in the Lusaka High Court, yesterday, the eight members of parliament, represented by Makebi Zulu Advocates, discontinued their application in which they were seeking leave to move for judicial review. “Take notice that the applicants herein have forthwith discontinued the application for an order for leave to move for judicial review dated 7th December…...



