THE eight PF MPs whose seats were nullified have lamented that they were forced to withdraw the case against the Speaker out of frustration, as they felt it was not being given the necessary urgency it deserved. On Wednesday, Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo and seven others discontinued a matter in which they challenged the Speaker’s decision to bar them from participating in parliamentary business. The MPs have now explained the events which led to them discontinuing the case in a statement signed by PF’s Mutotwe Kafwaya. Kafwaya…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.