THE matter in which Raphael Nakacinda is accused of defaming President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday failed to take off as the docket was not before court.

And the state has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Chilufya Tayali is charged with defamation of former president Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set December 30, this year, for ruling on case or no case to answer in a matter in which former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimese and another are accused of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.

When Nakacinda appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha, Tuesday, his lawyers, among them Makebi Zulu, expressed disappointment over the failure by the state to present a docket for their client and wondered why the docket had not been taken to court despite Nakacinda being summoned to appear before court.

In response, Magistrate Makalicha informed Zulu that there was nothing he could do as the matter was not yet before court.

Nakacinda was last week arrested for Defamation of the President in relation to a statement he issued at the High Court grounds on December 13 and an interview he had on one of the radio stations in Lusaka.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Alice Walusiku, the state applied to discontinue the matter pursuant to Section 88(a) of the criminal procedure code.

Magistrate Walusiku then granted the application and discharged Tayali.

In this matter, it was alleged that Tayali, between May 2 and 5, 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of the president into hatred, ridicule or contempt published a video clip in which he said that: “the republican president Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is funding and protecting Innocent Kalimanshi who is the personification of hooliganism, violence and anarchy in the nation”.

Tayali pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Nsunge Chanda has set December 30, this year, for ruling on case or no case to answer in a matter in which Chimese and Chita Lodge Limited managing director James Chungu are accused of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.