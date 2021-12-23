THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed Alick Kalengo, a businessman accused of causing the death of Kabwata UPND MP Levy Mkandawire to the High Court for trial This is a matter in which Kalengo, 51, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving. It is alleged that on November 18, 2021 in Lusaka, Kalengo caused the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire whilst driving a motor vehicle namely; BMW X5 bearing registration number ALM 5955 on a public road namely Chalala road in a manner which was dangerous…...



