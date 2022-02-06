A JUVENILE has testified in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how he was beaten by a gang of juveniles in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound. He told the court that he identified one juvenile named Madmax (not his real name) who almost slashed his ear with a machete. In this matter, it is alleged that on August 28, 2021 in Lusaka, three juveniles; two boys and a girl, whilst acting together, unlawfully wounded a 17-year-old boy in Kanyama compound. Testifying before court, the juvenile said he was seated with his friend when they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.