LUSAKA woman, Chimuka Malawo, has been dragged to court for allegedly being in possession of defence force uniforms. Malawo, a 50-year-old businesswoman, is in this matter charged with one count of unauthorised use of uniform. It is alleged that Malawo between January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown had in her possession, defence force uniforms namely; one Zambia Army red barret, two Zambia Army caps, two pairs of Zambia Army combat, three Zambia Army green hood, two Zambia Army…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.