THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 21-year-old scammer of Mtendere township to two years imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretences and personation. When the matter came up for sentencing, Friday, magistrate Changa Chitabo said Paul Kawewe was entitled to leniency being a first offender and also having readily pleaded guilty, but noted that there was an increase in the number of people being swindled online by people like him. Magistrate Chitabo said such people deserved a custodial sentence. “I sentence the accused to two years imprisonment in each…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.