KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has sued the Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC seeking a declaration that the consent order executed between the parties in one of the cases and signed by a Judge on September 1, 2021 was executed under a fundamental and honest, but mistaken belief on the part of KCM. KCM argues before the Lusaka High Court that it endorsed its signature on the consent order under cause No. 2021/HPC/0320 under the mistaken impression that CEC would either stay or discontinue its claims under cause No. 2020/HP/0563. The…...



