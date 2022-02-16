FORMER Zambia Police Copperbelt Province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on a charge of causing grievous harm with intent to maim, disfigure or disable. Namuswa, 49, is alleged to have shot at a UPND supporter, Peter Masani, in 2016 at the Lusaka High Court and the victim is alleged to still be living with a bullet which is stuck in his body. Masani, 39, was shot at the Lusaka High Court premises where he had gone for a court hearing. It is alleged that…...



