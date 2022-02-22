FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied interfering in the affairs of her late husband Geoffrey Hambulo’s estate. Nawakwi appeared before magistrate Nthandose Chabala where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of intermeddling. In this matter, one of the six children of the late Hambulo has lodged a complaint in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court against Nawakwi over his late father’s estate, on his behalf and that of five others. Particulars of the offence allege that Nawakwi between December 2021 and January 2022 moved…...



