LUSAKA lawyer Nathaniel Inambao has been dragged to court by one of his clients who is demanding payment of USD14,000 which the counsel allegedly misappropriated. The said amount was awarded to Howard Cooke in one of the cases as damages and paid to him through his lawyer Inambao, but the defendant allegedly never remitted the money to him despite several reminders. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, Cooke stated that sometime in 2014, he engaged Inambao to represent him under cause No. 2014/HP/1454…....



