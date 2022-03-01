GIVEN Lubinda Foundation Limited has sued Kamwala UPND ward councilor Mainda Simataa in the Lusaka High Court over a portion of land in the area. Simataa recently reported former Justice Minister Given Lubinda, who is also former Kabwata PF member of parliament, and another to the Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly being in possession of a community Play Park in Kamwala, which he said was reasonably suspected to be a proceed of corruption. However, the foundation now wants the court to grant it an order restraining Simataa, his servants and agents…...
