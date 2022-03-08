FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s aide de camp Chisanga Chanda has been committed to the High Court to undergo trial in a case in which he is accused of assisting murder-accused Shebby Chilekwa. Chanda is charged with one count of accessories after the fact to murder. It is alleged that Chanda, while knowing that one Shebby Chisenga Chilekwa, on October 6, 2019 in Kaoma district in Western Province murdered Lawrence Banda, did between October 6, 2019 and February 4, 2022 in Lusaka, receive, comfort, harbour, assist and maintain the said Chanda…....



