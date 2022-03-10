FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has again failed to take plea in a matter in which he is charged with five counts of corrupt acquisition of public property and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Lusambo, who appeared before Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu in the company of his wife Nancy, could not take plea as consent to prosecute him from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still not ready. In count one, Lusambo is alleged to have between May 1, 2015 and December 31, 2021,…...



