SWIFT Cargo Services Limited has sued the state, seeking an order that it releases over 40 motor vehicles which the police seized from its premises without a reason. The company has stated that the motor vehicles should be released on grounds that there were no facts or reasonable grounds upon which reasonable suspicion could have been formed on how it acquired the seized properties. In a petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Swift Cargo Services stated that since the seizure of its vehicles, it has not been informed of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.