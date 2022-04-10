Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyer Makebi Zulu leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA magistrate Sanford Ngobola has granted former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu K200,000 bail but in his own recognizance. He has further ordered him to provide two working sureties bound in the sum of K100,000 each, also in their own recognizance. On Thursday, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit re-arrested Lungu for theft of K4.4 million from KCM, following the establishment of more evidence. This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) earlier this week entered a nolle prosequi in a similar…...