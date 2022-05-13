FORMER Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela is seeking permission in the Lusaka High Court to commence contempt of court proceedings against the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and some of its officers for u-turning on the earlier settlement agreement. Chitotela argues that the conduct of the commission is intentional because it is well aware of the undertaking it made in writing not to institute criminal proceedings against him in relation to the charges he was recently arrested for. The Pambashe PF MP also wants the court to order that he be awarded damages…...



