THE Judicial Service Commission has transferred at least 10 Magistrates, among them Lusaka magistrate Jenipher Bwalya who recently discharged former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela of two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to sources, Magistrate Bwalya has been transferred to Mansa, Luapula Province, while Senior Resident Magistrate Ntandose Sakala-Chabala has been moved to Choma, Southern Province. Sources disclosed that the magistrates who have been transferred include; Changa Chitabo (Resident Magistrate), Francis Sato (Resident Magistrate), Betty Malupenga (Resident Magistrate), Jenipher…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.