CONSTITUTIONAL Court Judge Annie Sitali has refused to grant a stay of President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to remove former High Court Judge Joshua Banda from his office. Justice Sitali said in her ruling that she can’t grant Justice Banda his application for two reasons, the first being that the decision which the dismissed judge wants the court to stay has already been implemented. This is a matter in which judge Banda has sued the State, seeking an interim order to stay the President’s decision to remove him from the office…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.