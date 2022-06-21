THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed, in its entirety, a case in which PF sued the State, claiming damages over the alleged intimidation and harassment of its members by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in relation to the party’s source of campaign funds. Justice Charles Kafunda said in his ruling that his court had no jurisdiction to entertain the case as it was commenced by a mode other than that prescribed by the Rules or Statute. He said no declarations or orders could be made by the court in an…...



