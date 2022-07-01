THE Lusaka High Court has granted Ulendo Taxi Limited leave to commence judicial review proceedings in a matter in which it is challenging RTSA’s decision to start impounding ride hailing vehicles from June 30. The leave, which has been granted will also operate as a stay of the Road Transport and Safety Agency’s decision, pending determination of the matter. On June 16, RTSA issued a public notice, warning that vehicle owners that had subscribed to Online Car-Hailing Services applications were given up to June 30 to obtain Road Service Licence,…...
