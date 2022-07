THE grandmother of a child that was allegedly stolen by a judiciary employee and others, has testified that on May 7 when the child went missing, she saw and took care of the baby, and was later asked to go back in the afternoon, only to discover that the child was missing. Elina Lungu, 48, testified that three days after the child went missing, police officers from Kabwata Police Station called her to inform her that the child had been found and was at a named orphanage. This is in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.