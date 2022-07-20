Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyer Makebi Zulu leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE State has submitted to the Constitutional Court that Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha is on firm ground to challenge the legality of the immunity agreement entered between former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu and DPP Lillian Siyunyi. This is a matter in which Lungu has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration that the DPP, having granted him immunity against prosecution in matters relating to his performance as KCM Provisional Liquidator, the purported arrest, and commencement of criminal proceedings against him following his re-arrest was an abuse of criminal proceedings…....