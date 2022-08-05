FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear and determine an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission against his discharge when the settlement agreement between them has not been set aside. This is a matter in which the State has appealed against the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court’s decision to discharge Chitotela of two counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division. Earlier on, Chitotela asked the…...



