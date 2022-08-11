TWO Frontier Management Services Limited shareholders have told Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that they were shocked to learn their company had some land in Ndola because it had never been functional since being incorporated in 2017. The two were testifying in a matter in which former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo and his wife are facing 10 counts of corrupt acquisition of public property and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Testifying before magistrate Faides Hamaundu, who is one of the magistrates handling economic and financial crimes, Tuesday, Eddie Sinyangwe, 37, a businessman, director and shareholder of Frontier Management Services Limited, said he came to learn about his company having acquired land when ACC officers called him…....



