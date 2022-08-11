THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday conducted a scene visit at UTH’s D-block ward where a witness demonstrated how she saw a baby being stolen. In this matter, Precious Nkunika, 28, a judiciary stores officer, Emilly Hall, 37, Rebecca Mkandawire, 42, a maid at UTH and Nelly Kasalo, 41, a nutrition demonstrator at UTH, all of Lusaka, are charged with one count of child stealing. It is alleged that the four, on May 7, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others person’s unknown, with intent to deprive Elina Lungu as a parent with lawful care or charge, did steal an unnamed child under 16 years of age. In the same matter, Grace Msiska is facing one count of…...



