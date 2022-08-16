FORMER Minister of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama and seven others have taken fresh plea and denied four charges of wilful failure to comply with applicable law in relation to the procurement, supply and delivery of 50 ambulances. Gardner Syakantu, Dr Malama, Francis Bwalya, Muzaza Nthele, Rebecca Njobvu, Maximilian Bweupe, Wilson Lungu and Jabbin Mulwanda took a fresh plea after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) substituted its indictment following magistrate Sanford Ngobola’s order for the commission to amend the charge sheet on grounds that it had no sufficient details on what law the accused persons failed to comply with. This was after Dr Malama and others asked magistrate Ngobola to quash their charges on grounds that they were defective as…...



