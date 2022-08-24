THREE directors of Honeybee Pharmacy Limited who are charged with uttering a false document, have asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to set them free, arguing that they have already been acquitted of the same offence. Zakir Hussen Motala, Abdurruf Abdurahim Motala and Imran Lunat told the court, through their lawyer Tutwa Ngulube, that they could not take plea in the matter when they had already been tried and acquitted of the same charge. In this matter, it is alleged that Zakir, Abdurruf and Imran between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently uttered false documents namely a recommendation letter from ADRA Malawi and audited financial statement…...



