FORMER NAREP president Elias Chipimo has sued Meraki Cake Bar and Cafe Limited demanding payment of K328,794, being the outstanding principal amount and interest due to him under a loan agreement. Chipimo also wants damages for breach of the loan agreement, interest, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit. In his statement of claim, Chipimo also a lawyer, stated that on November 3, 2021, he entered into a loan agreement with Meraki Cake Bar and Cafe, wherein he provided the company a loan in the sum of K50,000 (principal amount). He said that the money was to assist Meraki Cake Bar and Cafe Limited in the purchase of raw materials to fulfill its outstanding orders to supply…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.